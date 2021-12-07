Tufton Capital Management Acquires 50 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $246.06 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $247.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $158.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

