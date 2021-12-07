Tufton Capital Management Has $265,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,084 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. General Electric has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.50 and a 200-day moving average of $104.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

