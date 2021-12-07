Tufton Capital Management Has $9.96 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,442,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,651,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock valued at $147,465,828. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.