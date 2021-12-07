Tufton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $145.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.52. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $89.72 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

