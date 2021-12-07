Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Turing also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.45.

NASDAQ:TWKS traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $28.71. 2,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,174. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Turing has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Turing will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

