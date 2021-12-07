U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,030. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $86.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.66. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

