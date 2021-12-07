UBS Group Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $95.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.23.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

