UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.89

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.89 and last traded at $92.89, with a volume of 2190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.46.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 341,822 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

