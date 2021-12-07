Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $470.00 at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cleveland Research raised Ulta Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $440.42.

Shares of ULTA opened at $390.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.23. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $417.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

