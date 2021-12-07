Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 2,190 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,350 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $1,408,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,890,000 after acquiring an additional 249,410 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,685. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.91. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 53.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.19.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

