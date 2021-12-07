Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Cuts Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of INGR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,384. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

