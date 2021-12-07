Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Pentair makes up 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,795,000 after buying an additional 228,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after buying an additional 510,073 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,505,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,503,000 after buying an additional 29,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at $147,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,093. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

