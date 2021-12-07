Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,297,000 after acquiring an additional 71,018 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 887.7% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 36,849 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $59.82. 6,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,165. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.81 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

