Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 2.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Amundi acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,105,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,014,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,953,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $381,175,000 after acquiring an additional 753,072 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP traded up $2.97 on Tuesday, reaching $75.78. 93,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,270,775. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.13. The company has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

