UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,035 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH opened at $460.11 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.19.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.