Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $151.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:UHS traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.88. 5,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,807. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

