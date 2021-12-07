Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Universal Technical Institute worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTI. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 1,036,721 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 411,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 92,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 54,113 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTI opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $269.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.13.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

