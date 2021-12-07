Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Urban Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on URBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

URBN stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,609. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 80.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93,523 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 87.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $5,426,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

