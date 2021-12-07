USDJ (USDJ) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.85 million and $4.38 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00059911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.02 or 0.08408702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,111.12 or 1.00134153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00077220 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002672 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

