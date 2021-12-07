V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 198 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.42 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $167.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.22. The stock has a market cap of $230.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.