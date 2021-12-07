V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,428.12 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,480.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,460.55. The company has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,639.41.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

