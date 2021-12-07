V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $460.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.95 and a 200-day moving average of $443.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

