Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Acquires 20 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.0% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $648.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $308.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $633.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $612.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.