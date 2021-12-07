Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $47,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,650,000 after buying an additional 41,954 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 5.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 23.2% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $577.44 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.28 and a 1 year high of $577.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $530.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.85.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

