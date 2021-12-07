Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 83.5% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 50.1% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

