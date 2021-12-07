Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $373,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.1% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 8.4% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 43,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $206.50 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.39 and a 200-day moving average of $227.32. The company has a market capitalization of $397.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

