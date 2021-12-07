Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Amgen stock opened at $209.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.84. The company has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.