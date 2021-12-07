Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

