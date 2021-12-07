VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX opened at $114.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.29. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $126.01.

