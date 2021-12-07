VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.39% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VanEck Steel ETF by 426.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 19,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Get VanEck Steel ETF alerts:

VanEck Steel ETF stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44. VanEck Steel ETF has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $68.22.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Steel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Steel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.