Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 655.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $221.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $186.87 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

