Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $9.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.95. 177,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,536. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.44 and its 200 day moving average is $406.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $333.77 and a 12 month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

