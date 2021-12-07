Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 82.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,728,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,931,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 87,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.92. 8,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,454. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

