Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 10.2% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.23. The company had a trading volume of 35,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.60 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

