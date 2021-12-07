Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,234,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.21. 18,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.60 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

