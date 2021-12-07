Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

VEC stock opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $497.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $459.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

