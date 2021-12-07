Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

