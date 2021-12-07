Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 2,828 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in V.F. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth $53,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Shares of VFC opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.30. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.02%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.