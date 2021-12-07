Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 273,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 211,832 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,648,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 186,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Shares of USX stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $303.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $491.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.44 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $40,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.