Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after acquiring an additional 676,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after buying an additional 898,989 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,943,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,595,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,924,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,908,639 shares of company stock valued at $101,654,679. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKNG stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

