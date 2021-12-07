Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $706,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $363.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.