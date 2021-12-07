Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 667 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $104.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.97. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

