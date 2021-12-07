Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Chubb by 33.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $187.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.99. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

