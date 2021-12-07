Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,558,420 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Verint Systems worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 165.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after acquiring an additional 516,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 461,671 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,952,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 157.6% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 670,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after acquiring an additional 410,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 47.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 990,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,658,000 after acquiring an additional 318,753 shares in the last quarter.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRNT opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -183.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

