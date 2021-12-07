Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$14.59 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VET shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of VET traded up C$0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$13.94. 1,298,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.50.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

