Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Sells $38,367.00 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Belluzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $37,656.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -145.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,244,000 after buying an additional 258,938 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 822,231 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,032,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,029,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,423,000 after purchasing an additional 62,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 157,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

