VIDT Datalink (VIDT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $58.86 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001929 BTC on major exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $49.07 million and approximately $58.86 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00039410 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.00212971 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.