View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Up 13.6%

Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 70,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,191,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

VIEW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of View by 15.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of View by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of View by 14.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of View by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of View during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

