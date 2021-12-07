Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 56,800 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $15,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 527,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 67.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 16,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNS opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.7817 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNS. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

