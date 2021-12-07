Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 26.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein stock opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

